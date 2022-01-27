Inquest opened into death of teenager killed in Oswestry car crash

Trefonen Road, Oswestry. Photo: Google.

Aidan George Pritchard, aged 19, died last Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash on Trefonen Road on the edge of Oswestry.

The hearing at Shirehall heard that despite the best efforts of a member of the public, police and paramedics, all of whom performed CPR, Mr Pritchard died at the scene.

The inquest was adjourned to April 28.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.15pm on the night of the tragedy.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it received several 999 calls and sent four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

After the crash a spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived on scene, they found two cars which had been involved in a collision with four people injured.

“Bystanders and police were already performing CPR on one man, the driver of one car. Ambulance crews provided advanced life support to the man but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later."

A second man, who was a passenger in the car, suffered multiple injuries and was in a critical condition after the crash.

"The team of ambulance staff and medics worked together to administer advanced trauma care before he was stabilised and conveyed on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital," the spokeswoman added.