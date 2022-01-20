One man killed and another critically injured in Oswestry crash

Trefonen Road, Oswestry. Photo: Google.

The tragedy happened on the Trefonen Road on the edge of the town on Wednesday evening, with members of the public making desperate attempts to resuscitate the man who died, the driver of one of two cars involved.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.15pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it received several 999 calls and send four ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived on scene, they found two cars which had been involved in a collision with four people injured.

“Bystanders and police were already performing CPR on one man, the driver of one car. Ambulance crews provided advanced life support to the man but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“A second man, a passenger from the same car, had sustained multiple injuries and was in a critical condition. The team of ambulance staff and medics worked together to administer advanced trauma care before he was stabilised and conveyed on blue lights to Royal Stoke University Hospital. Medics travelled with the ambulance crew to continue advanced clinical care enroute to the major trauma centre."