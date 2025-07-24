Oswestry pub granted permission for garden room extension

The Cross Keys Inn at the junction of Vicarage Lane, Mountside and School Lane in Kinnerley wants to add a conservatory/dining room due to “overwhelming demand”.

Documents said it will be extended into the beer garden, over an existing concrete path that runs around the side of the building.

According to its website, the Grade II-listed pub, which dates back to the 14th or 15th century, is run by Matt Tommey and Ailsa Edwards, who have both run other venues in the county.

“Their vision is to ensure the pub remains at the heart of community, welcoming locals who want to socialise over a drink as well as guests looking for sensational food,” it said.

“They have built a strong drinking trade by keeping exceptional ales while the quality of food means The Cross Keys is also a destination food pub that welcomes people from far and wide.

“In many ways, tradition is at the heart of their work. They are firmly embedded in the local community and serve regular customers with considerable pride. They are passionate about their local village and put that first.”

The Cross Keys pub, in Kinnerley, has been allowed to have a conservatory/dining room. Picture: Google

A building in Vicarage Lane is around 13 metres away, with the proposed conservatory being set further back. However, planning officer Janet Davies felt that, given the modest scale of the proposal, there is unlikely to be any significant impact.

None of Shropshire Council’s technical consultees objected, with heritage officers recommending conditions are set relating to materials used and the detail of the desgn. The ecology team also had no objections, with the applicant’s agents explaining that it is intended to offset potential biodiversity loss by way way of shrub planting.

Kinnerley Parish Council was also in support.

“The proposal is deemed acceptable in its siting, scale, design and materials,” said Ms Davies.

“The application is recommended for approval in accordance with development plan policies.”

Listed building consent was also granted.