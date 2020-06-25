Age UK prepares to reopen shops in Wellington and Oswestry

The charity shop in Wellington will open on Monday, June 29, for the first time since lockdown restrictions were introduced, followed by the shop in Oswestry on Monday, July 13.

Following government guidelines and advice from the Charity Retail Association, staff and volunteers have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure their shops are safe to reopen for customers.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin needs to raise funds via their shops to provide vital services to older people across the county. With the reopening of the furniture shops in the coming weeks the charity is inviting customers to pop in for a browse to see the variety of items on sale and pick up a bargain.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We have introduced new safety measures following government guidance and advice from the Charity Retail Association to ensure our shops are a safe environment for staff, volunteers and customers.

"We have lost significant income over the past three months to fund the services we provide local older people so we are really looking forward to getting our shops up and running again and welcoming everyone back."

For more information on the shops reopening, contact Paula Hinks on 01952872020 for Wellington, or Rose Morris on 01691238020 for Oswestry.

Items of furniture will also be available for sale on Facebook marketplace to collect from the Wellington shop, on facebook.com/ageukstwwellingtonshop