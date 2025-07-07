Oswestry street celebrates as residents scoop up to £6k in the People's Postcode Lottery

Players living in Oak Drive, Oswestry, won up to £6,000 when their postcode was named as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The SY11 2RY postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK on Saturday (July 5).

Oak Drive, Oswestry. Photo: Google

Players have won £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.