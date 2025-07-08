Major road closures planned for Oswestry as next phase of Mile End innovation park work gets underway

Shropshire Council has announced the next phase of road closures on a major arterial route into Oswestry which are set to last until October.

As part of works set to begin on Monday, July 14, Shrewsbury Road will be shut in both directions for seven weeks, re-opening on August 31.

The road currently has a three-way traffic signalling system in place, part of insfrastructure works for two major developments in the east end of town: the new Oswestry Innovation Park and a 600-home housing development currently being built on a neighbouring plot of land.

Road closures are set for two roads in Oswestry this month

Shropshire Council said the closure would allow the installation of a new drainage system along the road.

The closure is also to be extended to the northern entrance to Maesbury Road Industrial Estate on Maes-y-Clawdd, as part of works to create a new roundabout to serve the housing development.

A signed diversion route suitable for all vehicles will be in place, directing motorists north on the A5 then back through Oswestry.

The council said access will be maintained to all businesses on the industrial estate via the A483 Welshpool Road and via Maesbury Road.

Meanwhile a "one-way-in and one-way-out system" will be created from the Morrisons roundabout to maintain access to all businesses for deliveries and customers to the west of the Pickstock Homes works.

"Both Shropshire Council and Pickstock Homes apologise for any inconvenience that these essential works may cause," said a spokesperson for the council.

"However, the health and safety of the workforce and the public is of paramount importance and the reduction in the construction timeframes will be of great benefit to the area.

"The work will involve the installation of new drainage along the B5479 Shrewsbury Road, to provide the required storm water outfall, and will require a section of Shrewsbury Road from Mile End Roundabout to the Maes-Y-Clawdd junction to be fully closed.

"This is to enable these works to be completed safely, protecting both the workforce and members of the public.

"In addition to the above work and to facilitate the continued construction of a new four-arm roundabout by Pickstock Homes (which will form the new access into the housing development), the road closure will be extended to incorporate Maes-Y-Clawdd at Oswestry’s Maesbury Road Industrial Estate northern junction."

Following the completion of the works on Shrewsbury Road in August, Maes-Y-Clawdd will remain closed until September 12 while a two-way system remains in place on Shrewsbury Road, after which three-way signalling on both routes will resume from September 13 to October 29.

Shropshire Council and Pickstock Homes said the closures will result in work being completed two months ahead of the original schedule (January 2026).