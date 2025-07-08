Large 22-bed HMO planned for former Oswestry town centre hotel
A former hotel is Oswestry could become a large house in multiple occupation (HMO) if plans are given the green light.
By Megan Jones
The Smithfield Hotel in Oswestry, also once known as The Bear Hotel and most recently as the home of the Bullring Bar, closed in 2015.
Around two years later, plans to convert the Georgian building into apartments were given the green light by Shropshire Council.
While work began on the conversion, with the building being stripped internally, the development was never completed.