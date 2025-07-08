Brave wing walkers bid to smash £100,000 target for children’s hospice

Organised by Powys couple Vanessa and Anthony Watts, over the last four years teams of wing walkers have raised thousands of pounds - and this year’s cohort are now just £5,000 short of taking the total amount raised over the £100,000 mark.

“It would be absolutely marvellous if everyone could dig deep and support this year’s wing walkers and take the total fundraising over £100,000,” said Anthony, who lives near Knighton.

In recent years wing walkers have raised nearly £100,000 for Hope House.

“Over the last four years we’ve had some of the bravest people step forward and help raise lots of money to support local children and families.

“We’ve had Hope House and Ty Gobaith families bravely take on the challenge, members of staff, we’ve had the chief executive Andy Goldsmith and chair of trustees Steve Henly, and of course numerous brave supporters as well who have all collectively raised £95,000 so far."

On July 17 a new team of five daredevils will head to RFC Rendcombe in Cirencester to be flown some 600ft into the air atop a 1940s Boeing Stearman.

They include Anthony and Vanessa’s son Tristan Watts, from Knighton, David Coveney from Arctic Cabins in Nottingham, James Love from Superstars in Marlow, Owen Chittenden from Copper Parry in Reading, and Ieuan Vale-Smith from Cotswold Motor Group in Hereford.

“This group has already raised a fantastic amount of money,” said Anthony. “But how amazing would it be if we could push them on a bit more and get over that £100,000 mark in 2025?”

One of the charity’s fundraisers Dawn Ball, who took on the wing walk herself last year, said: “We are so grateful to Anthony and Vanessa for all their efforts organising their wing walks, and to everyone who has taken to the skies over the last four years, and to the group taking on the challenge this year.

“The amount of money raised is incredible and goes towards us helping local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life and to receive the expert care they and their families need, free of charge.

“Everyone involved in raising this money should be incredibly proud, and I we’d like to say a huge good luck to the wing walkers taking off in July.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor this year’s wing walkers can do so at justgiving.com/team/hopehousewingwalkers.