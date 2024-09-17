It's 'full steam ahead' as Whitchurch's new pool takes shape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whitchurch's old facilities were demolished earlier this year after the council concluded that a new centre would be the most viable and cost effective way to replace the previous facility, which had not been able to open since March 2020 when defects were identified in the pool’s structure.

New new pool

The new facilities, which are expected to open in the spring of 2025, earlier than previously planned, includes a six-lane 25m pool, a 41-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a café with room for 20 people.

Posting pictures of the new facilities taking shape, a spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: “It’s full steam ahead for Whitchurch Pool and Fitness Centre.

“Most of the exterior is now complete, and the interior is now starting to take shape. Our contractors are busy installing insulation, sound proofing and tiling, ready for the all-important finishing touches.”