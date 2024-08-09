Watch: First glimpse of town's new 25m swimming pool, fitness centre and cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Progress on Whitchurch's new swimming pool and fitness centre is continuing at pace, with the fresh pool already filled with water.

It will be a while before the public are using the centre, but Whitchurch Councillor Gerald Dakin, who was one of those given a tour of the site this week, said they had been hugely impressed at the progress on the project.

The ~£13.1m Shropshire Council project includes a six-lane 25m pool, a 41-station fitness suite, multi-function rooms and a café with 20 covers.

A team of construction workers are busy at the site, and Councillor Dakin said the scheme will be a huge boost for Whitchurch and the surrounding area.

Speaking after a tour of the building he said: "It is a fantastic investment and we are very fortunate. It is a project that will not just benefit Whitchurch, it is going to be a real boost for the town and the surrounding areas."

Councillor Dakin said there is huge local interest in the project, with members of the public regularly asking him for progress updates – and specifically when they will be able to go for their first swim at the new facility.

The Whitchurch representative said he had been hugely impressed with what he had seen on the tour.

He said: "We really are very fortunate with it and the quality of it, we were completely blown away with what they have done. We were really impressed with it – the quality and the speed with which they have done it."

He added: "It is very exciting and I am so pleased the decision was taken when it was, things are going to get financially tight so it is wonderful that it was approved and I am looking forward to it opening."