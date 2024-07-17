Woman receives 'self care advice' after crash in town High Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ambulance, police and the fire service were called to the town's High Street at 7.13pm on Tuesday .

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.13pm to a road traffic collision involving two cars on High Street, Whitchurch.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman who was the driver of the first car.

"She did not require assessment from ambulance staff and received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.

"No further patients required treatment from ambulance staff.”

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said they had been called to a collision that had involved four vehicles.

Police said no arrests were made.

The fire service scrambled three appliances including the rescue tender from Wem and Whitchurch with an operations officer.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved four vehicles in total but no persons were trapped.

"Fire service personnel used small gear to make vehicles safe," said the spokesperson.

The crew's stop message was received at 7:58pm.