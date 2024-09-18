'His presence was a guiding light': Tributes paid to Shropshire councillor who was 'true pillar' of community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hadnall Parish Council has paid tribute to Councillor Neil Duxbury, who died suddenly in August.

As well as serving as an active councillor on the council, he also served as a governor of Hadnall Primary CE School and on the Hadnall Village Hall Committee.

Councillor Neil Duxbury. Photo: Hadnall Parish Council

Sarah Jane Parker, parish council chair, paid a heartfelt tribute to Mr Duxbury, who she described as "a true pillar" of the village community.

She said: "For decades, Neil's unwavering dedication, generosity, and spirit enriched the lives of everyone around him, leaving a legacy that will be cherished for years to come.

"Neil was much more than just a member of our village; he was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His decades-long service as a governor of Hadnall Primary CE School shaped the educational journeys of countless young minds, always striving to create the best environment for children to grow and thrive.

"His commitment extended beyond the school gates, as an active councillor on the Hadnall Parish Council, where his leadership and guidance shaped the future of the village.

"Neil's passion for community continued through his involvement in the Hadnall Village Hall Committee, ensuring that this vital space remained a place of gathering, support, and celebration for all.

"He was also a cherished member of the Hadnall Ramblers, where his love for the outdoors was shared with friends and neighbours, forging strong bonds along the way.

"Neil's presence was a guiding light in Hadnall. His contributions—whether through quiet acts of kindness or his steadfast work in various community roles—will forever echo through the hearts of those who knew him.

"Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy of compassion, service, and unity will continue to inspire future generations.

"Neil Duxbury will be sadly missed but never forgotten, as his spirit lives on in the community he cared for so deeply."