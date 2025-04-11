Firefighters rush to open fire in Shawbury
Firefighters were called to an open fire in Shawbury this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Church Close, Shawbury, at 11:42am today (Friday, April 11).
Fire crews were dispatched from Shrewsbury.
Upon arrival, they found a bonfire. They extinguished the bonfire using a hose reel jet.
The incident concluded at 12:12pm.