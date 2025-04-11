Firefighters rush to open fire in Shawbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Church Close, Shawbury, at 11:42am today (Friday, April 11).

Fire crews were dispatched from Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Upon arrival, they found a bonfire. They extinguished the bonfire using a hose reel jet.

The incident concluded at 12:12pm.