Firefighters rush to open fire in Shawbury

Firefighters were called to an open fire in Shawbury this morning. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Church Close, Shawbury, at 11:42am today (Friday, April 11).

Fire crews were dispatched from Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Upon arrival, they found a bonfire. They extinguished the bonfire using a hose reel jet. 

The incident concluded at 12:12pm. 

