Six people police want to speak to after items stolen from Co-op and and Hotel Chocolat in Shropshire

West Mercia Police officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts across the county.

The Co-operative, Shawbury, March 7 at 8:40am

The Co-operative, Shawbury, March 7 at 8:40am. Photo: WMP

The first image is from a theft at the Co-operative, Shawbury, on Friday, March 7 around 8:40am when a number of food items were taken. (22/20195/25)

Morrisons, Shrewsbury, February 26 at 2:15pm

Morrisons, Shrewsbury, February 26 at 2:15pm. Photo: WMP

The second image is from Morrisons, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, February 26 around 2:15pm when a number of food items were taken. (22/17517/25)

Hotel Chocolat, Shrewsbury, January 7 at 4:50pm

Hotel Chocolat, Shrewsbury, January 7 at 4:50pm. Photo: WMP

The third image is from Hotel Chocolat, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, January 7 around 4:50pm when items were taken without payment. (22/2223/25)

The Co-operative, Shawbury, February 6 at 4:20pm

The Co-operative, Shawbury, February 6 at 4:20pm. Photo: WMP

The fourth image is from The Co-operative, Shawbury, on Thursday, February 6 at 4:20pm when Pokemon cards were taken to the value of approximately £285.00. (11/11247/25)

Sainsbury's, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, February 1 at 11:15am

Sainsbury's, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, February 1 at 11:15am. Photo: WMP

This fifth image is from Sainsburys, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, on Saturday, February 1 at 11:15am when items of meat were taken to the value of £150.00. (22/13571/25)

One Stop, Ludlow, March 1 at 8:30pm

One Stop, Ludlow, March 1 at 8:30pm. Photo: WMP

The sixth image is from One Stop, Ludlow, on Saturday, March 1 around 8:30pm, when alcohol was taken from the store. (22/18561/25)

If you know or recognise these people in the images, please contact PS HAYWARD by emailing amanda.hayward@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://orlo.uk/EhZEQ