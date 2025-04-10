Grieving Shropshire father calls for motorists to take more care as he remembers 'beautiful daughter'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Neil Hope made the plea after laying flowers at the site of his daughter Charlotte's death.

Charlotte, who was 19 and from Shawbury, died on April 9, 2022, when her car was hit by a dangerous driver who had been smoking cannabis.

She was killed in the collision, while her mum, Helen, was seriously injured.

Charlotte Hope

A court later heard how Ashley Kosciekowski had overtaken three cars in his BMW at around 80mph on the A53 at Upper Astley, before crashing into Charlotte's Blue VW Polo.

He was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison - but is likely to serve less than three years before his release.

In a post on social media after laying yellow roses at the site of the tragedy Mr Hope urged people to think about how they drive - and to report people they know are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He said: "Please please please consider how you are driving. I know we all occasionally push a little over speed-wise but driving under the influence or at ridiculously high speed causes death; usually for someone like Charlotte, those completely blameless.

"If you know of anyone driving under the influence please report them. Save others from the misery our lives have become."

Mr Hope said he had also been frustrated to see people speeding by the scene of the crash at "stupid speeds".

Yellow roses left at the scene of the tragedy on the anniversary of Charlotte's death.

He said: "The pictures attached are of yellow roses I have placed at the side of the road at the point on the road where 'our baby girl' was pronounced dead.

"Whilst I placed them at least a dozen cars and vans went by at stupid speeds, on a known dangerous bend. What can I say. The tears for Charlotte were tinged with tears of rage."

Since Charlotte's death a charitable foundation has been set up to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged young adults and children around the world - a cause which had been central to her own work and ambitions for the future.

For information about the charity and its work visit https://lottiesway.com/.