Shropshire charity delivers football kits to youngsters in Nepal

It was the latest effort from the Taking Football to Africa and Beyond Appeal, which operates from RAF Shawbury.

For a number of years the charity has collected donations of football shirts and sports kit, and re-distributed them to less privileged adults and children across the globe.

Wing Commander Neil Hope with recipients of some of the Wolves kit donated on the trip.

The shirts appeal began in 2006 and continues to grow. Since it began it has delivered 411,852 items, including 115,972 shirts to 69 different countries.

Professional and grass-roots clubs, schools and individuals from across the United Kingdom have supported the appeal by donating their unwanted kit, often in large amounts.

The trip means the appeal has now delivered kit to 69 countries since it was set up.

The appeal also has a ‘sister’ charity called Lottie’s Way - The Charlotte Hope Foundation. It is dedicated to empowering and providing opportunities for underprivileged young adults and children around the world.

Lottie’s Way was set up after the tragic death of Shropshire 19-year-old Charlotte Hope on April 9, 2022.

Charlotte was an integral member of the Football to Africa team, had volunteered in Kenya and had a passion for helping those less fortunate than herself.

Charlotte Hope

The appeal, run by Squadron Leader Mark Smales and Charlotte's father, the retired Wing Commander Neil Hope MBE, relies on the goodwill and help of many people in the UK and across the world, especially in Kenya - BATUK and Braeburn Garden Estate School, and Nepal - The Gurkha Welfare Trust, where a significant amount of the kit is donated.

In February twelve volunteers travelled to Nepal, in the Himalayan mountain range, to distribute football kit and to pass on funds from Lottie’s Way.

The 17- day trip included a trek in the lower Annapurna Range visiting schools on the way, as well as the British Army Gurkha Training unit, Gurkha Welfare Trust and Gurkha Museum in Pokhara.

The group at the Gurkha Museum

The team also took on white water rafting on the Trishuli River, safari in Chitwan National Park and cultural sights.

In the Annapurna Range the team completed a 38km trek over four days from Galeshwor to Mohare Dandi - the highest point at 3316m with 2950m of ascent, finishing in Banthati.

They handed over football kit donated by England and the FA, Aston Villa, QPR, Wolverhampton Wanderers and school uniform from Fulford and Packwood Schools to three schools – Shree Jyotimandal Ma Vi Secondary School, the Himalaya Primary School and Himanchal High School.

In the Annapurna Range the team completed a 38km trek over four days from Galeshwor to Mohare Dandi.

In addition to the shirts appeal deliveries the team also passed on donations to two organisations on behalf of Lottie’s Way, including a £2,500 donation to the Gurkha Welfare Trust, for use in educational programmes for children of serving and retired Gurkhas.

The donation was passed directly to the CEO of the GWT, Al Howard, who happened to be visiting the GWT at the same time as the team.

In Kathmandu a donation of £500 was made to the Shree Mahankal Janajagrit Secondary School and will be used for essential education items.

A donation of £500 was made to the Shree Mahankal Janajagrit Secondary School.

Two of the Lottie’s Way Trustees were present on the trip, Wg Cdr Hope and Sophie Goodwin.

Speaking after the visit Wg Cdr Hope said: "I am extremely proud to see the success of the appeal over so many years and our fabulous links to Lottie’s Way which allow us to celebrate Charlotte’s short life.

"Hopefully the continued efforts of both the appeal and the charity will help so many others.

"I am hugely thankful to those volunteers who travelled to Nepal with us, at their own expense, to help promote and continue our work.

"Special thanks to my fellow trustee - at just 22 years old - and great friend of my daughter, Sophie Goodwin for her excellent social media posts and to Sue Crooks for being my deputy and keeping in all running when I was ill.

"Also special thanks to our Lottie’s Way Patron, Air Vice-Marshal Tamara Jennings CB OBE for joining us, with her husband Jack, on the trip."

Sophie said: "Nepal was my third trip with TFTAAB/Lottie’s Way, but my first as an official trustee of Lottie’s Way!

"Nepal is a beautiful country, and trekking through the different landscapes, with such an amazing team was an experience I’ll never forget.

"I’m so proud of what Lottie’s Way has become, the work that we do to honour Charlotte’s memory and to raise awareness of what an incredible person she was.

"I’m incredibly grateful to be part of it. A huge thank you to Neil for another fantastic trip and to all the volunteers who made it so special!"