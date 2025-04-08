Police seize car with no tax or insurance in Shawbury after complaint from resident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PC Jack Harper and PSCO Walmsley patrolled the village yesterday (April 7) and received a complaint from a member of the public about the vehicle.

The resident said the parked car was making it difficult for pedestrians to walk by.

A car has been seized by police. Picture: West Mercia Police.

Checks were made, and the vehicle was found to have no insurance or tax.

The car was seized by police officers and loaded onto a recovery truck.