Eight fire crews were sent to the scene of the incident, at The Hippodrome pub on Queen Street in Market Drayton.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the situation shortly after 1pm today - Saturday, December 27.

Station manager Craig Jackson was present at the scene and said the blaze appeared to involve an open fire in the premises.

Firefighters at the Hippodrome in Market Drayton.

He praised the management and staff at the pub for getting all of the customers out safely and smoothly.

Fire crews assess the scene at the Hippodrome in Market Drayton.

He said: "We believe it involves an open fire in the building. Thankfully everyone was evacuated safely, the premises owners have done a really good job in making sure people were evacuated and safe and we've been able to go in and start to tackle and control that fire."