Highway crews at Staffordshire County Council are carrying out highways repairs on the A519 Newcastle Road between Mill Meece and Cotes Heath.

The work started on Monday, February 16, and is expected to take five days to complete.

Staffordshire County Council said that to make sure the repairs can be carried out safely, a rolling road closure is in place between 8am and 4pm each day.

Peter Mason, Cabinet Member for Strategic Highways at Staffordshire County Council, said: “After receiving many reports of defects in the area, our highway crews are carrying out a number of pothole repairs on Newcastle Road to get the road in a safe condition for drivers.

“The quickest and safest way to get the repairs done is with a rolling road closure. We’re also making the repairs during the February half term holiday which should help to reduce disruption.

“This stretch of road is also included on our structural maintenance programme for a £3m+ scheme due to be completed in 2027/28.

“As always, we thank people for their patience and co-operation during the works.”