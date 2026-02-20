Workwear providers answer the call and open town centre shop in Market Drayton

Vivid Promotions has been selling a range of embroidered workwear, printed clothing and hoodies, hi-vis uniforms and other business items nationally for a number of years from their Stoke on Tern HQ.

Run by partners Halina Eve and Jay Coates, the firm has now opened its first High Street shop in Market Drayton, following demand from local firms.

Halina said: “We’re already an established, trusted business serving local companies, schools, trades and organisations across Shropshire and beyond.