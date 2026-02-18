Firefighters tackle North Shropshire farm blaze tackled after vehicle fire spreads to shed and straw bales

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a farm near Market Drayton at around 5am on Wednesday, February 2, following reports of a fire.

Crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington fire stations were sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the incident involved a farm vehicle which had caught fire, and the blaze had spread to nearby straw bales and a shed.

The team tackled the blaze using jets and reported the scene was under control by 6am.