Firefighters tackle North Shropshire farm blaze tackled after vehicle fire spreads to shed and straw bales
Firefighters brought an early‑morning farm blaze under control after a vehicle fire spread to nearby bales and an outbuilding.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a farm near Market Drayton at around 5am on Wednesday, February 2, following reports of a fire.
Crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington fire stations were sent to the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the incident involved a farm vehicle which had caught fire, and the blaze had spread to nearby straw bales and a shed.
The team tackled the blaze using jets and reported the scene was under control by 6am.