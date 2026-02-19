World class brass band to entertain audiences in Market Drayton

One of the world's best brass bands are preparing to take to the stage in Market Drayton.

The internationally acclaimed Foden’s Band will perform at the Festival Drayton Centre on Sunday, March 22.

One of the world's best brass bands are preparing to take to the stage in Market Drayton. Photo: Fodens Brass Band

Formed in 1902 as part of the Foden’s Motor Works in Sandbach, the band has built a reputation as one of the most successful and enduring names in the brass band world.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



Over more than a century, they have collected an impressive list of accolades, including multiple National Championship titles and, in 2023, were crowned winners of the British Open — one of the most prestigious contests in the brass band calendar.

One of the world's best brass bands are preparing to take to the stage in Market Drayton. Photo: Fodens Brass Band

A spokesperson for the Festival Drayton said: "The band make a welcomed return to Market Drayton to provide a varied, entertaining programme with music to suit all tastes that will also showcase their world class soloists."

For more details and to buy tickets, visit festivaldraytoncentre.com