Eight fire crews tackling blaze at Wetherspoon pub in Market Drayton
Eight fire crews have been sent to tackle a blaze at a Wetherspoon pub in a Shropshire town.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to a property fire at Queen Street in Market Drayton at around 1.12pm today - Saturday, December 12.
The incident is at the Hippodrome, a Wetherspoon pub.
Eight fire crews have been sent to the scene, along with the aerial ladder platform, and the incident command unit.