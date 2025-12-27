Shropshire Star
Eight fire crews tackling blaze at Wetherspoon pub in Market Drayton

Eight fire crews have been sent to tackle a blaze at a Wetherspoon pub in a Shropshire town.

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to a property fire at Queen Street in Market Drayton at around 1.12pm today - Saturday, December 12.

The incident is at the Hippodrome, a Wetherspoon pub.

Eight fire crews have been sent to the scene, along with the aerial ladder platform, and the incident command unit.