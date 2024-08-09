Historic pub in heart of north Shropshire village goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Red Lion, a red-brick pub at the heart of the village of Cheswardine is on the market.

Reputedly dating from 1741, in recent years the pub has undergone around £250,000 of investment by the current owners - including re-roofing, insulation, new windows and heating.

To the rear of the pub is a former brewery, a modern brick building that has been converted into self-contained two-bedroom accommodation.

The bar area, with beamed ceiling and feature log burner provides seating for 24, while a further lounge seats around 20 and a snug with seating for 12.

Upstairs, owners accommodation is made up of a large lounge, bathroom, fully kitchen kitchen and large double bedroom.

Outside, the property has a large timber constructed covered trading area, with seating for approximately 30.

A further beer patio provides bench seating for 30, while a car parking area to the front provides parking for four vehicles.

The charming village of Cheswardine is located in between Newport and Market Drayton, with good links to Stoke, Stafford, Whitchurch, Shrewsbury and Telford all within a 45 minute drive.

The pub is being listed by Sidney Phillips for £425,000, and is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/151078712