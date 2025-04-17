Preparations for Christmas celebrations continue in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a full council meeting of Market Drayton Town Council last week, councillors discussed the erection and dismantling of this year's Christmas lights.

The town council sought to get a quote for how much it would cost for this work over the festive period.

A company responded, quoting the town council £5,758.75 per year.

Although Easter hasn't been yet, Market Drayton Mayor Roy Aldcroft said preparation is key and said the town council would like to see more lights installed along the High Street and Stafford Street.

He is appealing for businesses and building owners to get in touch with the authority.

He said: "It’s not just the lights, it’s stringing them up, and onto trees and buildings which takes a few days prior to the Christmas lights event in mid-November. We need to book early as all the other towns want theirs doing at the same time.

"We would love to get some more lights down High Street and Stafford Street but need permission from building owners. Council would love to hear from any volunteers."