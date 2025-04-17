Planning for refurbishment of vandal-plagued toilet block in Market Drayton at 'advanced stage'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Town Council has been working for months to formalise plans for renovation works at the Towers Lawn public toilet facility.

The toilet block has been subjected to repeated vandalism in the past year, leading to the town council taking action.

The facility's proposed new new layout will see a total of five new "vandal-proof" cubicles installed with baby changing facilities in the men’s, ladies and disabled toilets.

Towers Lawn public toilets in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council.

Shropshire Council has agreed to provide funding of up to £50,000 towards the redevelopment project. This came after it was suggested that a space in the toilet block could become a bus driver rest room.