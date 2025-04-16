'Reduce chances of Covid-19 ruining your spring and summer': Where to get your jabs in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

To keep yourself and loved ones safe and healthy this season, the NHS national booking system is open and appointments are now taking place.

Local NHS teams have been working hard to make it as easy as possible for people to get jabbed close to home, as well as organising visits to older adult care homes and eligible housebound patients.

For those that receive all their care at home, a home visit should be arranged via their GP.

Covid-19 jabs are encouraged for those eligible this spring. Photo: PA

Anthony Simms, lead for the Covid Vaccination Programme at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (SCHT), said: “This spring, the NHS is offering the Covid-19 vaccine to protect those that are at highest risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus – so if you are aged 75 or over, in a care home for older adults, or if you or your child have a weakened immune system, please do make an appointment for your vaccine as soon as possible.

“We are also encouraging anyone eligible who has not received any previous doses to still get vaccinated during this year’s spring offer, to help protect against serious illness.

“The NHS are contacting everyone who is eligible for the jab via text, email, NHS App messages or letters but you don’t need to wait for an invite to book – just visit the NHS website, use the NHS App or call 119 now to book your appointment.”

The Covid-19 virus continues to circulate and can be highly dangerous – particularly for the above groups – as hospitals saw an average of more than 1,000 beds each day over winter taken up by Covid patients.

Anthony continued: “The vaccine provides vital protection against different strains of the Covid virus and helps reduce the risk of catching and spreading it, as well as the risk of serious illness or needing to go to hospital if you do catch it.

"I would strongly advise all eligible to get vaccinated to top up your immunity and greatly reduce your chances of the virus ruining your spring and summer months.”

Thousands of appointments are available every day across the county and they will continue to run until Tuesday, June 17.

Appointments are available at Pharmacies, GP practices, and the following locations within the community:

Oswestry Eastern Community Centre, Cabin Ln, Oswestry, SY11 2LQ

Whitchurch Fire Station, Centre North East, Bridgewater St, Whitchurch, SY13 1QL

Market Drayton Medical Practice, Primary Care Centre, Medical Centre, Maer Ln, Market Drayton, TF9 3AL

Ellesmere Fire Station, Grange Rd, Ellesmere, SY12 0AU

Coral House, 11 Longbow Cl, Shrewsbury, SY1 3GZ

Wem Fire Station, 107 High St, Wem, Shrewsbury, SY4 5DS

As well as booked appointments, there are thousands of walk-in appointments available every day, with a list of local locations available on the STW ICB walk-in finder and the NHS walk-in finder.