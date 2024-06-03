Fire service called to 'small' blaze at bakery firm – but staff had already handled it

It happened at Palethorpes on Maer Lane in Market Drayton, at around 12.23am today.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called about the incident and had dispatched two fire engines – one from Market Drayton Fire Station, and another from Hodnet.

But in an update the service said that the fire had already been dealt with by staff at the site when they arrived at the scene – and officers just carried out an inspection to check the situation was safe.

It said: "This incident involved a small fire that was extinguished by staff using dry powder extinguishers prior to the arrival of the fire service."