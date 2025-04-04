No election for town council in Market Drayton with each ward 'uncontested'
There will be no election for the town council in Market Drayton this year.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All wards for Market Drayton Town Council have been declared as 'uncontested' after only 11 nominations for the 12 seats available at the authority.
The individuals who have put themselves forward to represent each ward will therefore form the next town council.
Yesterday, the 'statement of persons nominated' was released by Shropshire Council indicating who has put themselves forward to become a town councillor in the North Shropshire town.
But, with only five nominations for the five seats available in the South Ward, two nominations for the two seats in the East Ward, and four nominations for the five seats available in the North Ward, each ward is 'uncontested'.
Another member will be co-opted into the town council at a later date to represent the North Ward.
It is important to outline that there will still be an election for county council representatives in Market Drayton - just not for the town council.
Nominations for Market Drayton Town Council can be seen below.
North Ward
Jeremy Blandford - Liberal Democrat
Alan Cartwright - Labour Party
Roger Hughes - Liberal Democrat
Ian Nellins - Conservative Party
East Ward
Roy Aldroft - Conservative Party
Tim Beckett - Liberal Democrat
South Ward
Rupert Adcock - Conservative Party
Jill Beckett - Liberal Democrat
Phillip Glover - Independent
Gary Groves - Liberal Democrat
Tim Manton - Independent