No election for town council in Market Drayton with each ward 'uncontested'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

All wards for Market Drayton Town Council have been declared as 'uncontested' after only 11 nominations for the 12 seats available at the authority.

The individuals who have put themselves forward to represent each ward will therefore form the next town council.

Yesterday, the 'statement of persons nominated' was released by Shropshire Council indicating who has put themselves forward to become a town councillor in the North Shropshire town.

But, with only five nominations for the five seats available in the South Ward, two nominations for the two seats in the East Ward, and four nominations for the five seats available in the North Ward, each ward is 'uncontested'.

Another member will be co-opted into the town council at a later date to represent the North Ward.

It is important to outline that there will still be an election for county council representatives in Market Drayton - just not for the town council.

Nominations for Market Drayton Town Council can be seen below.

North Ward

Jeremy Blandford - Liberal Democrat

Alan Cartwright - Labour Party

Roger Hughes - Liberal Democrat

Ian Nellins - Conservative Party

East Ward

Roy Aldroft - Conservative Party

Tim Beckett - Liberal Democrat

South Ward

Rupert Adcock - Conservative Party

Jill Beckett - Liberal Democrat

Phillip Glover - Independent

Gary Groves - Liberal Democrat

Tim Manton - Independent