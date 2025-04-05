Fury for parent after 10-year-old boy is thrown off bike and injured after hitting pothole in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rob Hall who lives in Stoke-on-Tern between Hodnet and Market Drayton says he has informed Shropshire Council of potholes along Ollerton Lane and in surrounding areas since the start of this year.

The 43-year-old said he warned the council that the potholes could potentially cause significant damage to a vehicle or cause someone to sustain an injury.

And so, there is deep frustration after his 10-year-old son Jacob returned from a bike ride - aided by a local who was pushing his bike - injured and "shook" after he hit a pothole and was thrown into the middle of the road.

Jacob regularly rides his bike to and from Stoke-on-Tern Primary School and when his family takes their dog for a walk - and the 10-year-old's dad described him as a "confident rider".

Rob Hall from Stoke-on-Tern next to the pothole his son hit while avoiding a car.

During the incident, Jacob was moving to the side of the road to get out of the way of an approaching vehicle and was forced to go through what he thought was a puddle.

But, it was in fact a deep pothole that had filled with water.

The 10-year-old injured his hands, wrists, elbows, cheek and leg, and Jacob hasn't ridden his bike since.

His dad, Rob, said: "I was worried because he was holding his wrist and it was quite swollen. Jacob doesn't cry very often, but he was upset and in tears.