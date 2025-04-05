Tattoo artist and massage therapist achieves 'life dream' and opens new premises in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jeni Gurney-Barrett, of GB Massage Therapies and Jeni Zania Body Art, has rented and shared spaces for years, but now moved into her own property on Cheshire Street.

As well as offering sport, body and Thai massages, Jeni has put her two businesses "into one" and will also offer tattooing and body painting from her new base.

The finishing touches are being made at the premises before Jeni plans to host a grand opening.

Signs outside the property now read 'Healing Arts at No.5' which Jeni has chosen as the business' name.