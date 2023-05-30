Two taken to hospital following smash on north Shropshire road

Two people were taken to hospital following a two-cars crash on Tuesday morning.

A collision on Newport Road in Woodseaves, near Market Drayton, was reported to emergency services at around 11.30am.

One fire crew from Market Drayton attended the scene, along with teams from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A police spokesperson confirmed two people had been taken to hospital, and no arrests had been made.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue service reported that nobody was trapped, and firefighters made the vehicle safe.

The road remained closed at around 2pm.

The ambulance service has also been approached for comment.

