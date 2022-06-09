Bus service issues continue in Market Drayton as consultation deadline looms

Anna Atanasova is unhappy with the unpredictable and lack of bus services in Market Drayton. Pictured here at Market Drayton Bus Station

Those are the words of resident Anna Atanasova as she urges others to share their views in a public consultation over the future of Market Drayton's transport services.

It comes after Arriva announced changes to its services due to suffering a reduced demand for buses since the pandemic, including a revised timetable of the 64 bus which runs through Market Drayton.

Ms Atanasova, who has lived in the town since 2012, is just one resident who is struggling with the access to public transport to and from the town.

Both she and her partner are unable to drive due to medical reasons and rely on the bus services for work and to get to hospital appointments.

She said: "We have a daughter with special needs who has regularly appointments at PRH Telford.

"Due to the lack of any public transport between Market Drayton and Telford, it is very hard for us to afford to use taxi services every time."

Anna works in Newcastle-under-Lyme from Monday to Friday and gets the 64 bus service from Market Drayton.

Anna said: "I need to take the bus service 64 at 9.11am from Market Drayton. Since 23th of April, D&G buses are operating this service.

"However every week since then at least for a day per week, the service at 9.11am doesn't appear at all which causes me to be late to work with an hour.

"I witness how the people are waiting at the bus station in Market Drayton, waiting for hours to get a bus.

"Some like me are late for work, other for hospital appointments or other important meetings."

Keith Myatt, of D&G buses, said: "Please accept my sincere apologies for the couple on occasions when we have failed to provide the 0911 departure from Market Drayton to Hanley.

"And in doing so have not provided the reliable and robust bus service our customers expect and deserve.

“I would also like to confirm service 64 is operated from our depot in Stoke on Trent, not Crewe and our local team can be contacted on 01782 332337 or by email info@dgbus.co.uk”

Ellie Farnell, who lives in Tern Hill, travels from her home to Market Drayton about five times a week for work and shopping.

She has had issues with the reliability of buses and the lack of services, which means she has to go out of her way in order to get to her destination.

The 20-year-old said: "There isn't enough buses, only to Shrewsbury and Hanley, if we want to go somewhere else we have to travel an hour to either Hanley or Shrewsbury then more travelling to get to somewhere else and then back again."

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Councillor for Market Drayton West, said that the council are aware of the concerns relating to public transport in-and-around the town.

He said: “It’s really important that people take a look at our suggestions, and let us have any ideas of their own, as all comments will be carefully considered as we decide what action to take next and, importantly, what action people would like us to take.

“The consultation runs until this Friday but any comments after this date will also be welcomed.”

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, added:“We are also in the process of developing a bid for funding to improve public transport in Shropshire through the second round of Levelling Up funding made available by the Government.

"Our bid will seek funding from Government to support our ambitions across rural Shropshire, and we are very conscious of the links that Market Drayton residents would like to see, including greater access to further education facilities and to our two main hospitals in Shropshire.”