'They add great value to this town' - Market Drayton community groups receive cash boost from small grants fund

Cheques for hundreds of pounds were formally presented by the town's mayor, Tim Manton, to five organisations last week, supporting a wide range of community-focused initiatives.

Among the recipients of the 'small grants fund' was the Market Drayton 24 Squadron ATC RAF Air Cadets, who will use £409 of funding to purchase a new computer to enhance their youth training programme.

A local RAF Air Cadets group received £409 in funding. Pic: Market Drayton Town Council

The Friends of Market Drayton Library also received support to help restart the library’s 'Home Library Service' while Market Drayton Men’s Shed was awarded funding to buy materials for its community-led projects.

Other recipients included Market Drayton Climate Action, who will use the grant to cover costs for participating in local events and raising awareness of climate change, and Market Drayton Bowling Club, that will use £410 of funding to purchase equipment that will help coach and encourage people of all ages and abilities to take up the sport.

Market Drayton Bowling Club received £410 of funding. Pic: Market Drayton Town Council

Speaking after the presentation, Mayor Tim Manton praised the work of the local groups and the positive impact that they have on the community.

He said: "The town council is always very pleased to award small grants to local organisations. They add great value to this town.

"Some of the cheques that were awarded, went to really deserving organisations who add great value.

"For some members of our community, they are go-to places. The Men's Shed gives members of the community, possibly older gentlemen, some purpose with the welcoming group of individuals.

Market Drayton Men's Shed received funding. Pic: Market Drayton Town Council

"So for the town council to be able to support organisations like that, is wonderful and we are very pleased to be able to."