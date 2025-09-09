'Fabulous' volunteers praised after latest work to keep Market Drayton's canal towpaths tidy and accessible

On Monday (September 8), six volunteers split into two teams to tackle improvements along the Shropshire Union Canal.

One team of three volunteers gave the picnic table and benches at Tyrley Locks a fresh coat of paint.

Meanwhile, others trimmed back overgrown foliage around the signpost on the tow path and carried out a litter pick to keep the area clean and welcoming for visitors.

Volunteers have cleared overgrown foliage. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council

Their latest efforts came after volunteers spent hours across two days in July clearing thick, wet mud from the canal towpath along the deep cutting at Tyrley Lock.

Volunteers cleared mud down to the original stone path level, leaving it passable for both walkers and bikers.

Speaking on behalf of Market Drayton Town Council, Mayor Tim Manton praised the group’s continued commitment and the impact of their work.

He said: "The small band of canal volunteers are an absolutely fabulous group of individuals. It is no secret in Market Drayton that the canal is one of our biggest draws to visitors, both those who walk along the towpath and those who come via boat.

Canal volunteers at work. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council

"The efforts that they go to to make the canal look its very best is wonderful. I cannot speak highly enough of them.

"It is not just in Market Drayton that they work: they recently sorted out a piece of unpassable towpath at Tyrley Locks. They had their shovels out, and had a butty supplied by them, and chucked all of the dirt and mud into it, making this piece of tow path accessible up to the locks.

"They are fantastic and do a wonderful job as a group."

Working under the Canal and River Trust who supply equipment and materials, volunteers meet every second Monday of the month to ensure that the town's canal remains a welcoming and picturesque spot for residents and visitors.