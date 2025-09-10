Popular Ginger & Spice Festival returning to Market Drayton 'bigger than ever'

Set to take place in and around Market Drayton on Saturday, September 27, during British Food Fortnight, the festival pays tribute to the town's rich culinary heritage and historical connection to gingerbread.

Organisers have announced a packed line-up of new and returning attractions, including live music, street food, cultural experiences and family fun.

The vibrant Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band will return to the not-for-profit festival this year after thousands of pounds were raised to fund their return.

The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience at the Ginger & Spice Festival in 2024

The festival will also include a floating market, a high-energy performance by the 'Wannabe' Spice Girls tribute act at the Festival Drayton Centre, culinary demonstrations at The James Du Pavey Food Theatre, The Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Trail and more than 70 traders at the Spicy Artisan Market.

The festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors to Market Drayton.

Festival director Julia Roberts said: "We’re really excited as we build up to this year’s ninth annual Ginger & Spice Festival. This year promises even more for families, with a fantastic programme of free children’s activities and workshops, plus - for the very first time - live music in the Clive & Coffyne courtyard, where visitors can sit back, relax, and enjoy their street food in a festive atmosphere.

Market Drayton's Ginger & Spice Festival 2024

"We’re hugely grateful to our sponsors, as well as Shropshire Council and Market Drayton Town Council for their grant support. Their backing is absolutely vital in helping us bring a safe festival to life for the community."

The festival recently received £1,486 in funding from Market Drayton Town Council towards this year's event.

Market Drayton mayor Councillor Tim Manton added: "The Ginger & Spice Festival is a highlight on the Market Drayton events calendar. It not only brings culinary heritage, but it explores the town’s history and engages not only the community of Market Drayton but those further afield too.

The Ginger & Spice Festival returns on Saturday, September 27

"It’s a truly epic event, and one which Market Drayton Town Council are only too happy to support. We thank the organisers for bringing this event to Market Drayton and wish them every success for Ginger & Spice 2025."

Amongst several accolades, the Ginger & Spice Festival won the 'Giving Back' category at the UK and Ireland Micro Business Awards in 2022.

The Ginger & Spice Festival

Furthermore, the festival holds a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Decorating Gingerbread Men Simultaneously'.

Certain attractions are ticketed - prices vary. Further information can be found on the Ginger & Spice Festival's website.