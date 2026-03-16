Marbury Merry Days returns for 45th year with weekend of family fun

The popular country fair will take place on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, in a picturesque field in the village of Marbury (SY13 4LN), next to St Michael & All Angels Parish Church and the scenic Marbury Big Mere. Located just three miles from both Whitchurch and Wrenbury (near Nantwich), the event attracts visitors from across the region each year.

Gates open at 12.30pm, with a packed programme of displays, activities and classic country fair attractions designed to entertain visitors of all ages.

Publicity photo - the Sealed Knot at a previous Marbury Merry Days

One of the major highlights this year will be appearances by members of The Sealed Knot, the UK’s oldest historical re-enactment society and the largest in Europe. Their dramatic performances will bring the era of the English Civil War vividly to life through drill displays, skirmishes and an immersive living history camp. Saturday’s programme will feature battlefield action complete with cannon and musket fire, while Sunday will include marching displays, a children’s army and further skirmishes.

Publicity photo - the Sealed Knot at a previous Marbury Merry Days

Beyond the main arena and camp, visitors can enjoy a wide range of attractions including performances from Pinxton Puppets, a model flying display, classic car and vintage tractor exhibitions, and music from the Wirral Pipe Band.

Traditional fairground favourites will also be on offer, including coconut shy, splat-the-rat, golf putting and a straw bale maze. Families can explore a bouncy castle, craft tent, tea tent, bric-a-brac and book stalls, tombola and trade stands, while the church will host a display of floral arrangements.

Publicity photo - the Sealed Knot at a previous Marbury Merry Days

Saturday’s entertainment will include colourful Maypole dancing by pupils from Wrenbury School, alongside performances from Glo*s Dance Troupe and the Stafford Morris Dancers. On Sunday, visitors can also enter their pets into a fun dog show, with entries taken on the day, before the weekend concludes with the Grand Draw on Sunday afternoon.

Publicity photo - aerial view of Marbury Merry Days

Weather and aircraft availability permitting, organisers are also hoping for spectacular flypasts from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring the mighty Avro Lancaster on Saturday and the legendary Supermarine Spitfire on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Marbury Merry Days said: “Marbury Merry Days has been bringing people together for generations, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating our 45th year. It’s a wonderful community event filled with tradition, laughter and entertainment, and we can’t wait to welcome families from near and far for another fantastic weekend in the beautiful Marbury countryside.”

Publicity photo - aerial view of Marbury Merry Days

Entry costs £7.50 for adults, while children under 16 pay just £1 – or enter free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free for all attendees.

Publicity photo - classic vehicle parade

All proceeds from the event go towards the upkeep of St. Michael & All Angels Parish Church.

For more information, contact 01948 663087 or 07778 604470, visit marburymerrydays.org, or follow updates on Facebook.