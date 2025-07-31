Award-winning Shropshire food festival confirms exciting return of popular band after thousands raised

The Ginger & Spice Festival has announced that it has raised sufficient crowdfunding to unlock additional financial support from CrowdFund Shropshire for a project to bring back the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience to this year’s festival.

Now in its ninth year, the festival, which champions and celebrates the unique culinary and cultural heritage and historical links of food, drink and gingerbread to the town of Market Drayton, will be held on and around Saturday, September 27.

The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience will return to the Ginger & Spice Festival

The festival has raised £4,979 through its crowdfunding campaign via Spacehive, including donations from the public, local businesses and a pledge of £3,053 from Shropshire Council’s Community Action Fund.

Organisers of the Ginger & Spice Festival excitedly announced that the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience will appear at the event in September, providing live street performances, immersive Indian craft and cultural workshops, a drumming performance/workshop from Art Brasil, and an exciting new parade in the town centre.

Festival director Julia Roberts said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have raised funds and secured additional support from the Community Action Fund to bring back the Rasjasthan Heritage Brass Band to this year’s festival.

Thousands of pounds has been raised to see the return of The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience to this year's Ginger & Spice Festival

"We have spent the last eight months fundraising to make this happen and thanks to the generosity of the community, local businesses and Shropshire Council, we can now go ahead with our proposed plans!

"A huge thank you to everyone for making this happen. We are delighted."

Proposed activities at this year's festival include a new parade that would feature the Rajasthan Brass Band, alongside local schools, charities, and community groups.

Furthermore, its hoped the group can also provide educational workshops for young people, including drumming block printing, mehndi (henna art), and other cultural activities.

The Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience at the Ginger & Spice Festival in 2024

The Ginger & Spice Festival said the crowdfunding project has ensured that attendees can participate in activities for free.

The majority of this year's festival will take place on the Saturday including the Spicy Artisan Market, James Du Pavey Food Theatre with a live cookery chef line-up, Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Trail for children, live music and street dancing, craft activities, and more.

Spice Girls tribute, Wannabe, will also perform at the Festival Drayton Centre at 7pm on Saturday, September 27.