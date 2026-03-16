Miniature railway season steams back into action

Operated by the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society, the charming miniature railway is tucked away behind The Peacock Inn on Crewe Road (CW5 6NE) and marks the start of a new season with an event that has become a firm favourite among visitors of all ages. Entry and parking are completely free, making it an ideal and affordable family day out.

Publicity photo - visitors on the miniature-gauge railway

Guests can enjoy rides on the railway’s impressive 5-inch gauge track, which stretches for nearly a quarter of a mile around the scenic site. For just £1 per person, passengers can take two laps behind a selection of miniature steam and battery-electric locomotives, with all proceeds helping to support the volunteer-run society that maintains and operates the attraction.

Publicity photo - visitors on the miniature-gauge railway

Alongside the passenger rides, visitors can also admire beautifully detailed Gauge 1 (45mm) model trains running on the Society’s raised track. Measuring around 95 metres (310 feet), it is believed to be the longest raised Gauge 1 railway of its kind in the North West.

Publicity photo - Peacock Railway (top-right of photo) is located behind behind The Peacock Inn

There will also be refreshments and snacks available on-site, with plenty of outdoor seating overlooking the railway — the perfect spot for families to relax while watching the trains go by.

Society members have spent the winter months carrying out improvements and maintenance work to ensure the railway is ready for another busy season.

Publicity photo - Trains today sign on on Crewe Road

A spokesperson for the railway said: “Our first running day of the year is always a special one. The volunteers have been working throughout the winter to keep everything in top condition, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming families, railway enthusiasts and anyone curious to experience the miniature railway for themselves.”

Publicity photo - Society member with Gauge 1 loco

Following the season opener, further public running days will take place throughout the year until late October, with the next event scheduled for Sunday, May 3.

For more information, see Facebook, or visit southcheshiremes.co.uk/events. You can also reach out via email at secretary@scmes.uk