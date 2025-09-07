Retired Shropshire couple nominated for national 'Arts Hero Award' for their voluntary work photographing public art

Janet and Michael Richardson, who began volunteering for Art UK in 2021, have spent the past four years documenting hundreds of sculptures, murals, and wall art installations.

Their work forms part of Art UK's mission to catalogue all public art in the UK - an effort supported by a team of volunteers nationwide.

And Janet and Michael have now been nominated by the charity for Sky's 'Arts Hero Award 2025' that is designed to celebrate the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make the arts possible.

Janet and Michael Richardson have been nominated for the Arts Hero Award for there work documenting public art. Photo: Steve Leath

"We were shocked to be nominated," said Janet. "We have really enjoyed doing the project. We have got out and about and found out so many different things.

"We have been to so many different places that we would never have been to, and met so many lovely people.