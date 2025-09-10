Wrekin MP's concerns about deaths at Stoke Heath prison
The Prime Minister today agreed to look into the number of deaths in a Shropshire prison after the matter was raised in Parliament.
Concerns were raised by Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, who told the Prime Minister there had been six deaths in custody at Stoke Heath Prison, near Market Drayton, in under two years.
"Will the Prime Minister join me in calling on the Ministry of Justice to ensure that there are enough resources, and the right governance, in place at Stoke Heath?" he asked during Prime Minister's Questions.
The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said he would raise the matter with Justice Secretary David Lammy who would look into the problem, and would arrange a meeting as soon as possible.