Wrekin MP's concerns about deaths at Stoke Heath prison

Concerns were raised by Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, who told the Prime Minister there had been six deaths in custody at Stoke Heath Prison, near Market Drayton, in under two years.

"Will the Prime Minister join me in calling on the Ministry of Justice to ensure that there are enough resources, and the right governance, in place at Stoke Heath?" he asked during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said he would raise the matter with Justice Secretary David Lammy who would look into the problem, and would arrange a meeting as soon as possible.