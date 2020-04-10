Rainbow at Market Drayton library to spread joy

Library assistant Michelle Szulc created the rainbow and placed it in a window in the junior section of the library, in the same vein as the efforts of children across the country who have drawn, painted and crafted rainbows to spread positivity.

Library manager Alistair Pack said the idea was "to spread some joy, much like many children are doing".

The BookStart bear

He also said that a teddy bear mascot for the BookStart reading programme has been put up in the windows.

To see the services that are available from Shropshire libraries online, visit shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/.