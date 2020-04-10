Menu

Advertising

Rainbow at Market Drayton library to spread joy

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Market Drayton Library is closed to help address the coronavirus crisis but the team of staff left it with a rainbow and a friendly teddy bear in the windows to keep morale high.

The rainbow at Market Drayton library

Library assistant Michelle Szulc created the rainbow and placed it in a window in the junior section of the library, in the same vein as the efforts of children across the country who have drawn, painted and crafted rainbows to spread positivity.

Library manager Alistair Pack said the idea was "to spread some joy, much like many children are doing".

The BookStart bear

He also said that a teddy bear mascot for the BookStart reading programme has been put up in the windows.

To see the services that are available from Shropshire libraries online, visit shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News