Your guide to weddings in Market Drayton

Market Drayton and its surrounding areas offer a wonderfully authentic and charming setting for couples planning their wedding day. Whether you’re after beautiful churches, stunning countryside spots for photos, relaxing beauty treatments, or fun hen and stag celebrations, there’s plenty to inspire you and lots of local suppliers ready to help make your day unforgettable.

Hen and Stag Celebrations

While Market Drayton keeps things cozy, there are some fantastic local ideas to get your hen or stag party started. For a relaxed but lively start, Peony and Tonic offers a popular bottomless brunch perfect for catching up with friends before the big day. Their vibrant setting and delicious menu will set a celebratory mood

For beer lovers, Joules Brewery is a must-visit. Starting in September, you can book a brewery tour at their Stag Market taproom where you’ll get a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at craft brewing plus samples of their finest ales a great way to toast to the bride or groom.

If you’re after something more traditional, a classic pub crawl around Market Drayton’s friendly pubs can be a great way to explore the town and make memories with your party.

Places to Propose and Take Stunning Photos

For those planning the perfect proposal or simply wanting gorgeous backdrops for wedding photos the Market Drayton area boasts several breathtaking locations just a short drive away.

Hodnet Hall Gardens These historic award-winning gardens are a floral wonderland throughout the year. With rolling lawns colourful flowerbeds and peaceful woodland areas Hodnet Hall offers timeless beauty for romantic moments and photo shoots alike.

Fordhall Farm A community-owned working farm offering a rustic and charming countryside setting. Imagine a proposal or bridal photos amongst rolling fields and farm animals perfect for couples wanting a rural heartfelt vibe.

Dorothy Clive Garden s A hidden gem featuring beautifully maintained gardens including lakes woodlands and vibrant floral displays. It’s a peaceful retreat ideal for capturing elegant and natural wedding pictures.

Hawkstone Park Follies For something truly dramatic and historic Hawkstone Park’s sandstone hills and ancient follies provide a unique and enchanting backdrop. Its dramatic landscape creates memorable photos and unforgettable experiences.

Market Drayton Canal Right in town the tranquil canal towpath is perfect for a scenic stroll a peaceful proposal or candid photos capturing your love against a charming waterside scene.

Wedding Ceremonies in Market Drayton Churches

Market Drayton is home to several beautiful churches where couples can exchange vows steeped in history and tradition. The town’s churches offer warm welcoming atmospheres and stunning architecture that add a special spiritual and historical touch to your wedding day.

St Mary’s Church is a popular choice with its striking medieval features and beautiful stained glass windows offering an elegant setting for a church wedding.

St Thomas’ Church is another charming venue known for its friendly community and lovely interior perfect for intimate ceremonies.

These churches not only provide the perfect venue for your vows but are also close to the town’s quaint streets and parks ideal for wedding photos that capture the timeless charm of Market Drayton.

Reception and Dining

There are many local restaurants and pubs offer private dining rooms or spaces perfect for intimate receptions.

After the ceremony couples and their guests can enjoy delicious meals at welcoming local spots that showcase the best of Shropshire’s produce and hospitality.

Beauty and Bridal Services

No wedding is complete without expert hair makeup and nail treatments to help the bridal party look and feel their best.

Hairspray to Wedding Hair offers tailored bridal hair styling making sure your look lasts all day and night.

Carly’s Wedding Hai r specialises in elegant creative wedding hairstyles that complement your dress and theme.

Linda Brind is known locally for her friendly service and skilled hairdressing including bridal styles.

For makeup and nails:

The Salon Upstairs provides expert nail art and makeup services perfect for the bridal party to relax and get ready.

Botanic Beauty offers specialised bridal makeup ensuring a flawless finish that looks stunning both in person and in photos.

Jewellery

Complete your wedding preparations with beautiful jewellery from local jewellers who can help you find the perfect rings or accessories. Market Drayton’s jewellery shops offer expert advice and a range of styles from classic to contemporary.

Planning a wedding in Market Drayton means blending local warmth with the stunning beauty of nearby gardens parks and historic churches. Whether it’s a peaceful proposal along the canal a joyful hen party with friends or a stunning photoshoot at Hawkstone Park this area has all the pieces to make your wedding day truly special.