Coronavirus: Live updates with Boris Johnson out of intensive care and Housing Secretary defending medicine delivery

By Andrew Turton | Coronavirus | Published:

Read today's coronavirus updates as Boris Johnson is moved from intensive care and the Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick defends delivering medicine to elderly parents in Shropshire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured outside 11 Downing Street last week before he was taken into hospital

Our team will bring you the latest news from across Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond as the country faces the Bank Holiday Easter weekend on lockdown.

We have up-to-date figures from our NHS trusts detailing the number of cases in your area.

We should have updated figures later this afternoon.

Yesterday it was confirmed two more people had died at Shropshire's major hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus.

We'll also try to raise a smile as we showcase last night's rousing Clap for Key Workers events

And find out how you can become a Star Neighbour and help vulnerable members of your community.

More key developments

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson "must rest up" after he was moved from intensive care with coronavirus, his father Stanley Johnson told reporters.
  • People have been urged to heed instructions that they should stay at home over Easter, amid fears that a warm start to the weekend could see lockdown rules broken.
  • The Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has defended visiting his elderly parents during the coronavirus lockdown, saying he was delivering items including medicines.
  • The vast new Nightingale Hospital at the NEC was opening for trials today before it takes its first patients this weekend.

