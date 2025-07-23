Calling all Creatives: Informal social gathering this August

We’re inviting local creatives from all backgrounds - whether you create for fun, sell part-time, or make a full-time living—to join us for an informal social gathering this August.

It’s a relaxed evening to:

Meet like-minded artists, makers, and crafters

Share ideas, tips, and inspiration

Find out more about Creative Drayton and how you can get involved

Learn about opportunities to showcase and sell your work through our indoor market stall

Enjoy food and drink (optional) while chatting with fellow creatives

There’s no need to book—just pop by, grab a drink from the bar, and get to know others who are just as passionate about creativity as you are.

Creative Drayton Social – Monday, 4 August

The Stag, Market Drayton

Drop in any time between 6–8pm

About Creative Drayton

Rooted in the much-loved Market Drayton Arts Festival, Creative Drayton is a growing community initiative that celebrates creativity and encourages connection, wellbeing, and artistic opportunity across the town.

We’re building a space where crafters, artists, makers, and visual creatives feel supported and inspired—whether you’re just starting out or have been making for years.

Visit creativedrayton.com to find out more.

Let’s create something amazing - together. See you at The Stag on 4 August!