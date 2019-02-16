Man dies after mid Wales crash

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle collision near Caersws on Tuesday.

They say a 75-year old man sadly died the following day.

The collision occurred on the B4568 Aberhafesp to Llanwnog road at the crossroads with the B4569 near to Caersws at around 2.45pm.

A Vauxhall Astra and a Volkswagen Passat were involved. It is not known which car the man was in.

The police force says anyone who saw the two cars being driven along this road at around, or who witnessed the collision, to contact Constable Mark White at Newtown Police station.