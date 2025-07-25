Historic Pryce-Jones building in Newtown sold to 'undisclosed investor' at auction

The 19th-century building, known officially as the Royal Welsh Warehouse, was formerly headquarters to the world’s first mail order company, established by Sir Edward Pryce Jones in Newtown.

The first part of the Royal Welsh Warehouse was built in 1879, while further extensions were added in 1887 and 1904 as the town's flannel business grew.

Now a substantial multi-let commercial building, the 66,000-square-foot property has been sold to an undisclosed Lincolnshire-based investor.

The Royal Welsh Warehouse in Newtown (TSR)

The building went under the hammer with a guide price of £500,000 earlier this month, having been marketed by the Shrewsbury office of agents Towler Shaw Roberts.

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The Royal Welsh Warehouse is an iconic building with an immense history and it stimulated a high level of interest.

“It’s a building which dominates the Newtown skyline and benefits from an excellent location in the town.

“It also has large car park with space for nearly 150 vehicles, with the total site area extending to 0.57 hectares (1.41 acres).

“We acted in conjunction with Allsop Auctions, with the property sold at auction to a Lincolnshire-based investor who has connections in Powys.

“The new owner will be announcing some exciting plans for the property in due course.”

The sale also included an adjacent lodge with planning permission granted for two dwellings.