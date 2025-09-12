The Newtown Action Committee has organised a demonstration in the town centre, with more than 200 people having joined the group online.

A banner was hung up in the town this week to advertise the event, saying “Stop The Boats: Send Them Home”.

Some shops in Broad Street are understood to be shutting their doors on a busy trading day to avoid any potential problems from the event, while Dyfed-Powys Police has organised a “no-fly zone” for drones above the town centre all day from 9am to 6pm.

Now Newtown’s mayor Pete Lewington has urged those in the town to observe the event peacefully.

Councillor Lewington said: “As Mayor of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn, I undertake the role of ambassador for our community with honour and pride and I want to re-enforce my firm underlying belief that our town is a welcoming place for everyone - no matter who you are or where you came from. Integration and acceptance are welcomed in our community.

Newport mayor Pete Lewington

“I am sure that our residents will be aware of the protests that are planned for our town.

“My understanding is that these protests reflect some people’s serious and legitimate concerns on some issues affecting our country. I do not intend to list those issues here or pass an opinion on them, but want to make it very clear that I believe free speech is something we must defend. People have a right to make their concerns known.

“I'm pleased to see that plans for these protests have been shared with the local police and I want to thank them in advance for all they do in their efforts to protect our community and I'm sure that everyone involved in these protests intends for this to be a peaceful day.

“Everyone has a right to peaceful protest and we all have a right to a peaceful life, so I urge everyone attending on the day, whatever side of the debate you may be on, to act responsibly and to show civility and respect to your fellow citizens.

“Please listen to each other to understand how others feel and, at the end of the day, please remember that this is our town. We are residents and neighbours and we all need to live together.”

A spokesperson for the Newtown Action Committee said there were “a lot of scaremongerers trying to stir the pot” on social media.

“We have gone through all the correct channels, spoken to the police from the beginning,” they said.

“We have put all relevant risk assessments and method statements in place. We have paid for first aiders to attend the event. We have a local company setting up our speakers' sound system.

“We as a committee apologise to shop owners on Broad Street who feel they need to close but it won’t be our supporters doing anything to discourage people to the town.

“We can’t control everyone and if others look to spoil things is when I hope the police will step in.

“NAC have tried our hardest to make this run smoothly.

“After this event, if all goes well we want to become a group that does things for Mid Wales, not just Newtown. Stay safe hopefully see a lot of you Saturday.”

Dyfed-Powys Police has said that due to the no-fly zone it will be an offence for any unmanned aircraft to fly below 2,000ft above surface level in the designated area, without the explicit permission of the force.

“Drone users flying inside the restricted airspace that have not been granted permission will be committing an offence and could be prosecuted as well as having their equipment seized and confiscated,” a spokesperson said.

The airspace restrictions will have an impact on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which refers to drones and their users.

Full details of the restrictions are available on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website. Drone pilots are also encouraged to check other sources of information such as NOTAM Info and Drone Safety Map, before flying.

Anyone who wishes to seek consideration for the safe and appropriate flight of a drone in these areas must obtain permission from Dyfed-Powys Police by sending an email to DroneExemptions@dyfed-powys.police.uk

Full details of the restrictions are available on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website: Flying remotely piloted aircraft | UK Civil Aviation Authority