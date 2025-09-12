'Ludlow has run out of patience' - Action wanted over state of 'eyesore' Grade II-listed former coffee shop

Formerly the home of Costa Coffee, 4-5 King Street has deteriorated in recent years, with cement flaking from the front wall and even a pane of glass falling off onto the pavement.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said that it’s the town’s greatest eyesore and an embarrassment.

“Despite a year and a half of discussions between myself, council officers, the owner and the contractor, nothing significant has been done to the building,” he said.

“It is opposite a popular venue, the owner of which says it is affecting his business. Ludlow has run out of patience on this.

The building in King Street, Ludlow has deteriorated. Picture: LDRS

“Shropshire Council can move it forward by issuing a notice under Section 54 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990.”

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (September 10), Councillor Boddington asked the council if it could conduct an urgent building inspection of both the exterior and interior of the building, and issue a Section 54 notice on the owner to ensure there is a "maximum focus" on repairing the Grade II-listed building.

In response, Councillor David Walker, portfolio holder for planning, said that given that negotiations with the owner are ongoing, issuing an urgent works notice would not appropriate.

“The owner of the property sought pre-application advice regarding proposals to repair and refurbish the building last year,” said Councillor Walker.

“They have subsequnetly advised officers they intend to bring forward an application for planning permission and a listed building consent this autumn with a view to letting the property to an end user towards the middle of next year.

“Ahead of this, the owners have removed inappropriate materials that had previously been applied to the floors of the building, together with some stripping out of previous cafe fixtures with agreement from the conservation officer last year.

“Officers also agreed that the owner could undertake a package of repairs to the front elevation of the building ahead of submission of their planning application. The owner’s surveyor continues to advise the officers that they’re currently in the process of appointing a scaffolding contractor enable them to undertake the works.

“They have further advised that once they have appointed the contractor, they will apply to the street works team for a scaffolding permit, also taking into account the need to avoid scaffolding being in place and the pavement below it being obstructed during the Ludlow Food Festival weekend.”

Councillor Walker added that officers have arranged to meet with the surveyor to inspect the building and will receive further updates.

“With regards to the safety of the public, the council’s building control team has recently investigated the dangerous structures case after receiving reports of debris and glass falling from the building, and the deteriorating state of repair which included dialogue with the owners,” said Councillor Walker.

“However, a building control’s surveyor checked the building over again the weekend of September 6 and 7 after they were made aware of Councillor Boddington’s concerns. Any further such incidents should be reported directly to the building control’s team.”

In response to Councillor Walker’s comments, Councillor Boddington said that the owner has been trying to book scaffolding contractors for six months.

“The local MP was told three months ago that it was Shropshire Council that was holding up the scaffolding licence but there’s never been an application,” said Councillor Boddington.

“At some point, you’ve got to run out of patience because it’s been going on for far too long.”

Councillor Walker said he takes the point about the urgency.

“I’m still satisfied by the approach officers are taking but am more than happy to meet you [Councillor Boddington] and everybody on site to resolve this as quickly as we can,” said Councillor Walker.

“But as the portfilo holder, I’m not entirely content that you didn’t approach me before asking this question and we could have sorted out some of these issues.”