We Will Rock You coming to Newtown

Featuring over 20 of Queen’s biggest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions and of course We Will Rock You, the show tells the story of young rebels fighting to bring back the power of live music.

The show will be performed at The Hafren, Newtown on 27 and 28 February. However, before that, a launch night is being held in the bar at The Hafren, Newtown, at 7pm on Thursday, September 11. Anyone interested in being involved in the show, either on-stage or off-stage, is welcome to attend.

Les Skilton, Sarah Astley-Davies and Dawn Jones (LS&D Productions)

LS&D Productions are Les Skilton, Sarah Astley-Davies and Dawn Jones. Having worked together to direct a number of shows, including ‘Sister Act’, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, ‘Footloose’ and ‘Oliver!’ for Newtown Musical Theatre Company over the last few years, they are now branching out on their own as LS&D Productions.

Logo for We Will Rock You

A spokesperson for LS&D Productions said: "We are really excited to be bringing the iconic musical We Will Rock You to Newtown for the first time. It’s a fantastic show, jam-packed with Queen hits, and we’re hoping to have lots of fun working on it. If you’re interested in being involved, please come along to our launch night, we’d love to see you! We can’t wait to rock Newtown!"

LS&D Productions can be contacted by e-mailing LSandDProductions@outlook.com, or by searching for ‘LS&D Productions’ on Facebook.